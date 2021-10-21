New Delhi, October 21: Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera today disapproved a statement made by his party colleague Shashi Tharoor concerning giving credit to the central government after India achieved a major milestone of 100 crore vaccination. Shashi Tharoor said that the credit should be given to the government and this is a matter of pride for the entire country. Pawan Khera, however, said giving credit to government is an "insult" to affected families.

Giving credit to govt is an insult to millions of families who suffered and are still suffering from the after effects & side effects of widespread Covid mismanagement. Before seeking credit, PM must apologise to those families. Credit belongs to scientists & medical fraternity https://t.co/TVqaWxRRMU — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) October 21, 2021

