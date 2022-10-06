Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj on Thursday issued a clarification that his statement on President Droupadi Murmu was his personal view and does not reflect that of the party he represents. The Congress leader had faced backlash over his controversial tweet on President Murmu. "No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. It is said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know,” Raj tweeted. Congress leader said that Droupadi Murmu’s Presidential candidature and campaign were in the name of Adivasi. When she became the President suddenly she is no longer Adivasi. Udit Raj Takes ‘Sycophancy’ Swipe at President Droupadi Murmu, BJP Says It Exposes 'Anti-Tribal' Mindset of Congress.

Udit Raj Issues clarification on Controversial Remarks:

