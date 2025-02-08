Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak in Hindi: Watch Latest News Updates on Initial Trends, Winning Candidates, Party-Wise Seat Numbers and Final Delhi Assembly Elections Results

Who will win the Delhi assembly election? Watch the Delhi election result live streaming on Aaj Tak in Hindi and catch live news updates on initial trends, winners' list and party-wise seat numbers.

Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak in Hindi: Watch Latest News Updates on Initial Trends, Winning Candidates, Party-Wise Seat Numbers and Final Delhi Assembly Elections Results
Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 08, 2025 07:57 AM IST

The Delhi election result 2025 is set to be announced today, February 8. Aaj Tak is live-streaming the Delhi assembly elections results 2025 and providing real-time updates on counting of votes, initial trends, winning candidates and party-wise seat numbers. In Delhi, voting for its 70 assembly seats took place on February 5. While the ruling AAP seeks a third consecutive term, the BJP is hoping to return to power. The Congress seeks a political revival after a decade. Exit polls indicate a strong chance for BJP to reclaim power in Delhi, with predictions ranging from 21 to 61 seats. AAP's projected seats vary from 10 to 44. If the numbers hold, it will be a return for the BJP in Delhi after 27 years. Watch the Delhi election result 2025 live streaming on Aaj Tak in Hindi and catch live news updates on counting of votes, initial trends, winning candidates and party-wise seat numbers. Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Latest News Updates on Initial Trends, Winning Candidates, Party-Wise Seat Numbers and Final Delhi Assembly Elections Results.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak

Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Streaming

