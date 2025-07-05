In a rare show of unity, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray shared the stage after nearly two decades at a joint rally titled ‘Awaj Marathicha’ on Saturday, July 5. Taking a pointed dig at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray said, “CM Fadnavis has managed to do what Balasaheb Thackeray couldn’t, bring Uddhav and me together.” The event was held to mark the Maharashtra government’s rollback of two controversial Government Resolutions (GRs) that had mandated Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools. Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion After 20 Years: Thackeray Cousins Share Stage at Mumbai ‘Victory Rally’ Against Hindi ‘Imposition’ (Watch Video).

‘Devendra Fadnavis Did What Balasaheb Could Not’: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray says, "I had said in one of my interviews that my Maharashtra is bigger than any politics and fight. Today, after 20 years, Uddhav and I have come together. What Balasaheb could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did it... The work of… pic.twitter.com/SvbUInHBwM — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

