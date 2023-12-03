The Madhya Pradesh election result 2023 will be declared today. Voting took place on 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, and 76.22 percent of votes were cast in this election. Aaj Tak is hosting live streaming of Madhya Pradesh election results 2023 on its YouTube channel. According to the exit poll of India Today-Axis My India, the BJP is likely to retain the state with 140-162 seats. On the other hand, Congress would fail to make a comeback after 2018 and only get 68-90 seats, said the exit poll. Watch Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 results live streaming on Aaj Tak news channel below. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Stage Set for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Polls Result.

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak:

