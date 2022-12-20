The counting and results of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election 2022 will be declared on December 20. The polling for the gram panchayat election was held on December 18. The voting was held on 7,135 panchayats, for electing Sarpanch and gram panchayat members.

Watch Live Streaming Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)