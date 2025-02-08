Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, secured a decisive victory, much to the joy of his family and supporters. His daughters, Trisha Verma and Sanidhi Verma, expressed their gratitude to the people of New Delhi for their overwhelming support. Speaking to the media, Trisha Verma stated, "People want a change now as they are tired of this government. It has failed to deliver on its promises and instead given only excuses. I am fully confident that BJP is going to win this time, and today, the people have proven it." Sanidhi Verma echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that voters did not fall for false promises. "The people of Delhi will never make the mistake of giving a second chance to a government that runs on lies. We knew there would be a clear-cut victory; we were just waiting for the right time. This time, people did not let lies win," she said. Arvind Kejriwal Loses Election in Major Setback for AAP, ‘Giant Killer’ Pervesh Verma Wins New Delhi Assembly Seat for BJP.

Parvesh Verma’s Daughters Trisha Verma and Sanidhi Verma Elated Over Their Father’s Win

Trisha Verma Showed Confidence in Her Father’s Victory on Polling Day

