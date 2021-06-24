Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing an all-party meeting with the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir at the PM's residence in Delhi. This is the first meeting between the Prime Minister and the J&K leaders after the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories in August 2019. Check List of J&K Leaders Attending the Meeting.

The government had invited 14 leaders from J&K including former chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and heads of mainstream political parties from J&K. The leaders include National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, People's Conference leader Sajad Lone and Muzaffar Hussain Baig among others.

Take a look at the Pics From All-Party Meeting Today:

PM @narendramodi is Chairing an All-Party meeting with various political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/nIUaV6qwF0 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 24, 2021

