Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who called himself 'Bhoomi Putra' during his speech in the Upper House, was allegedly trolled by netizens for reportedly wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf in the Parliament. The Congress president had allegedly worn an expensive scarf while making statements over the Adani row. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi, who addressed the parliament had sported a Nehru jacket which was made of material recycled from plastic bottles. The unique jacket was presented to PM Modi by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) during the India Energy Week in Bengaluru. Taking to Twitter, one user said, "Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf and makes a statement about Adani!," while a second user wrote, "@PMOIndia @narendramodi was wearing a waistcoat (bandi) made by single-use plastic bottles & presented to him by IOC in Bengaluru yesterday. On the other hand, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge was wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf worth Rs 50,000." PM Narendra Modi Wears Blue Jacket in Parliament Made of Recycled Plastic Bottles by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (See Pics).

The jacket that Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji is wearing today is made from 28 single-use plastic bottles. Another side Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf and makes a statement about Adani!😂 pic.twitter.com/AKuJpZNQPK — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) February 8, 2023

"Poor" #Kharge wearin LV scarf. There couldn't be worse brand positioning for both 😄 pic.twitter.com/Gi3UvOG3MT — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 रतन शारदा (@RatanSharda55) February 8, 2023

Congress chief @kharge wearing a very fashionable Louis Vuitton scarf… thoughts? :) pic.twitter.com/N6EsUF5ZIp — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) February 8, 2023

A unique spectacle in Rajya Sabha today. @PMOIndia @narendramodi was wearing a waistcoat (bandi) made by single-use plastic bottles & presented to him by IOC in Bengaluru yesterday. On the other hand, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge was wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf worth Rs 50,000. pic.twitter.com/RqA0LAELEU — Kumar Shakti Shekhar (@ShaktiShekhar) February 8, 2023

