Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has been detained by the police on her way to Agra. She was heading to Agra to meet the family of sanitation worker who died in police custody. Police has said that section 144 is imposed in the area.

Lucknow | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained on her way to Agra to meet family of sanitation worker who died in police custody Police say, Section 144 is imposed here. pic.twitter.com/tAHHryer7U — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)