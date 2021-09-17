Raghav Chadha, Punjab co-incharge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi MLA, on Friday took a dig at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and called him the “Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics”. The war of words came after Sidhu released a video where he was heard criticising Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their take over the farm laws and reforms.

In a tweet replying to Sidhu's video, Chadha said Sidhu has received a scolding from Congress high command for a nonstop rant against Captain Amarinder Singh and hence, today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal.

Read the tweet by Raghav Chadha:

The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence https://t.co/9SDr8js8tA — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 17, 2021

