Ganga Nayak, a 49-year-old transgender, who contested on DMK has won the elections in ward 37 of Vellore Corporation. Counting of votes is underway for Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections 2022.

Check Tweet:

Ganga Nayak, a 49-year-old transgender, who contested on behalf of DMK in ward 37 in Vellore Corporation has won! #TnLocalBodyElection https://t.co/MuHTWGzmiT — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) February 22, 2022

