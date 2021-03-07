"TMC is Not Political Party, It Has Become Private Limited Company', Says Suvendu Adhikari:

TMC is not a political party, it has become a private limited company. Its chairman is called Mamata Banerjee and its MD is Tolabaaz Bhaipo: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/cSpdkq78G2 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

