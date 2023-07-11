Security personnel on July 11 resorted to lathi charge to disperse a large number of people who gathered outside a counting centre in West Bengal's Howrah. According to news agency ANI, the crowd was attempting to enter the counting centre. It remained unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Here it may be noted that counting of votes for the West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 is underway. West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 Result Live News Updates.

Lathi Charge in Howrah Counting Centre:

#WATCH | West Bengal panchayat election | Security personnel open lathi charge to disperse a large number of people who gathered outside a polling station in Howrah. They were reportedly attempting to enter the counting centre. Counting of votes of Panchayat election is taking… pic.twitter.com/j8HRWcnGLC — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

