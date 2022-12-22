Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has recently delivered one of the hottest Bhojpuri songs of her career, “Kamariya,” with actor Karan Khanna. She is also promoting her song, making ravishing Instagram reels, and one such video caught our attention. Apart from her playful expressions and lip-sync, Akshara Singh’s look got us hooked. Her saree by Panna Sarees appears strikingly similar to the one Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone wore to the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee created it. Just like the Sabyasachi design, the one worn by Akshara Singh is a shimmering black and gold striped saree. The Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke actress teamed it with a sleeveless black blouse and matching bangles. Viral Video: Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Angrily Walks Off Stage After Man Throws Money on Her During Performance - Watch!

Akshara Singh Sexy ‘Kamariya’ Video on Instagram

Watch Video of Akshara Singh and Karan Khanna in Bhojpuri Song

A Look at Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh's Stunning Photos

And This Is Deepika Padukone's Look in Sabyasachi

