Alaya F recently took part in Lakme Fashion Week as she walked down the ramp for Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar. She wore a shiny olive green cut-out dress with a halter neck, She paired the dress with a long jacket containing a snake print pattern on it. Alaya F Flaunts Her Toned Body in Bikini as She Vacays in Maldives.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)