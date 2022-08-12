Alia Bhatt is giving constant style inspiration in her maternity looks that are voguish yet comfy! From hiding her baby bumb in oversized shirts and dresses to embracing her pregnancy look in a body-fitted mini outfit, the Darlings actress has done it all in style! She looked uber-chic in her recent look that made her breezy fashion easy to be adopted for a casual day out. Her printed cardigan with deep V-neckline and Chanel buttons looked apt with quirky denims that had colourful beads to round off her OOTD! Darlings: Simply Put, Alia Bhatt's Style File for Her Movie Promotions Was a Charming Affair (View Pics)

View Pics of Alia Bhatt in Quirky Cardigan and Denims:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

