Alia Bhatt took centre stage at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, looking breathtakingly gorgeous in an elegant black draped, one-shoulder gown with a daring thigh-high slit from the luxury fashion label YSL. Accentuating her ensemble, she opted for statement gold earrings, infusing a touch of glamour. Beyond her impeccable style, The Darlings actress managed to clinch her own 'black lady' (Filmfare) award for her outstanding acting prowess. Opting for subtle makeup that enhanced her natural skin tone and letting her short tresses cascade over her shoulder, Alia perfectly aced understated sophistication. Alia Bhatt's flawless look made her the night's showstopper, further solidifying her image as a style icon and a powerhouse performer in Bollywood. Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonakshi Sinha, Karishma Tanna, Vijay Varma Win Big, See Full List of Winners Here.

Woman Of The Hour: Alia Bhatt

