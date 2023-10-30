Ananya Panday turns a year older on October 30, 2023. The talented Bollywood actress who captured the hearts of millions with her recent performances turns 25 today. The beautiful starlet was born in Mumbai and made her film debut in 2019 with Punit Malhotra directorial Student Of the Year 2. Her most loved character is that of 'Tia' which she played in the Bollywood film Gehraiyaan. The actor recently appeared in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. As the gorgeous actress celebrates this special day, let's take a look at some of the most stylish looks of the fashionista. Ananya Panday on Her Future Husband: Dream Girl 2 Actress Says, 'He Has to Be Kind, Loving and Funny Like My Dad.'

Ananya Panday in Strapless Black Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's Denim-On-Denim Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday in Stunning Red Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday in Sleeveless White Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday in Blue Velvety Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's Fashionable Looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday in Gorgeous Red Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)