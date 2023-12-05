Billie Eilish continues to redefine red-carpet fashion with her distinct personal style, and the Academy Music Gala was no exception. The Ocean Eyes sensation made an iconic entrance in a bold formal ensemble, serving executive realness in a pinstriped Jean Paul Gaultier skirt suit at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The 21-year-old star paired the two-piece with a brown silk headscarf and glasses, creating a captivating red carpet moment. Billie elevated her look with sleek spectacle accessories that stole the show, adding a layer of chic sophistication. The Grammy-winning singer completed her ensemble with blush-toned makeup and glossy lips. Billie Eilish Calls Out Portal for 'Outing' Her as Bisexual During Red Carpet Interview Video in Her Insta Post!.

Billie Eilish's Red Carpet Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Mukamal (@andrewmukamal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)