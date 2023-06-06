BLACKPINK's Jisoo has a unique style statement. In her latest pictures, the K-Pop star is seen posing in a classy black collared dress. Jisoo is seen posing in a ravishing avatar with a trendy black bag. Jisoo looks utterly stylish in her sleek hairstyle. Her black pump heels added a glam quotient to the look. BLACKPINK's Lisa Visits Ayutthaya in Thailand, Flaunts Minimalist-Chic Style in New Instagram Pictures.

Check Jisoo's Style Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

BLACKPINK's Jisoo in Classy Black Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

