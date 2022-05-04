BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is dearly loved by fans worldwide for her incredible singing skills and has also received a lot of praise for her leading role in Snowdrop. With her simple yet chic personal style, she has made a name for herself in the fashion community. Jisoo took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself in very casual attire. She wore a patterned grey sweater vest with an oversized blue shirt and grey denim. Jisoo posed effortlessly in this chic outfit and kept her makeup very simple and fresh. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Looks Regal in Dior’s Black Lace Dress As She Attends Fashion Show (View Pics).

Checkout The Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

