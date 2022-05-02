K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has achieved massive success worldwide, and they have singing icons and fashion icons. Jisoo, who is the oldest member of the group, enjoys a massive fan following. Jisoo is also known for her leading role in Snowdrop, She posted a few pictures on her Instagram as she attended luxury brand Dior’s fashion show in South Korea. Jisoo wore a black lace dress from Dior, and she kept the makeup very minimal and flaunted her long black tresses. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Graces Vogue Korea Magazine Covers, Shares a Bunch of Powerful Photos on Instagram!

