BLACKPINK's Jisoo has shared some gorgeous pictures of her from Vietnam where she recently performed. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share stunning mirror selfies in a shimmery halterneck dress. In one of the pictures, Jisoo is seen in a black t-shirt paired with a traditional Vietnamese conical hat. Jisoo also shared a snap with Rosé in her beautiful photo dump. In one of the selfies, Jisoo is seen in black top worn beneath a blue shirt paired with grey denim pants. "I had such a good time in Vietnam, where I visited for the first time! I got a lot of energy from BLINK! See you soon. I love you [sic]," Jisoo added in the caption of the Instagram post. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Looks Gorgeous in White and Blue Dress, K-Pop Idol Shares Paris Photo Dump.

Check Jisoo's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

