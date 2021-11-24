On November 24, YG Entertainment released a statement that read BLACKPINK's Lisa has been tested positive for COVID-19. Further, the statement also added that three other members of the group namely Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose, are awaiting their test results. "BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24). The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet," a part of the statement read. FYI, BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group of singers and performers.

Check It Out:

YG Entertainment has confirmed that #LISA of #BLACKPINK has tested positive for COVID-19. We wish her a speedy recovery as well as the safety of Rosé who is now self-quarantining. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V5FDFhUrdz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)