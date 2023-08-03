BLACPINK's Rosé has shared some glamorous pictures of her from Vietnam. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a sleeveless black lace dress. In one of the looks, Rosé is seen in a blue crop t-shirt along with denim with teddy bears stuffed on it. "So happy to be able to visit our V-Blinks finally!! I’ve been waiting for this day so much.. tôi yêu bạn, Vietnam. I cannot wait to be back [sic]," Rosé added in the caption of the stylish Instagram post. BLACPINK's Rosé Shares Cute Mirror Selfies Wearing Traditional Vietnamese Conical Hat (See Pics).

Check Rosé's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

