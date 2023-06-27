BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung never disappoints. We are not talking about his voice, his effortlessly cool yet sexy dress-up can charm us any day. Recently, the "Winter Bear" singer shared a few pics on his Instagram and captioned them as, "소풍 다녀왔음 (Went on a Picnic)." In the pictures, he is wearing a black t-shirt, blue denim jacket, dark blue jeans, brown shoes, and a brown cylinder bag. He is seen strolling through the streets, flirting with the camera. BTS’ Jungkook, V, RM and Suga Attend Harry Styles’ Concert in Korea, Fans Trend #Taekook on Twitter As They Share Videos and Photos – Watch.

Check Out The Pictures Of BTS' V Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

