Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion not just twinned at the GRAMMYs this year, but the two recreated Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston’s iconic 1998 MTV VMA look at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The ‘Sweetest Pie’ left everyone wowed in a black strap Versace outfit as they presented the Best New Artist together.

Dua Lipa And Megan Thee Stallion

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion recreate Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston’s same dress moment from the 1998 VMAs at this year’s #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/BC810crsa5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2022

Mariah Carey And Whitney Houston’s Iconic 1998 MTV VMA Look

Same Dress Moment At The GRAMMYs

