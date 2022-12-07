Janhvi Kapoor is ready for Christmas ahead of the festival. The Bollywood actress took to Instagram and shared a slew of pics from her recent photoshoot that see her dressed in an embellished white mini dress with blazer. Not to miss, her neatly done hairdo and stunning makeup, which amps her getup. Janhvi Kapoor Radiates Minimal Fashion Goals in White Crop Top and Shorts; View Pics of Good Luck Jerry Actress.

Janhvi Kapoor in Mini Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)