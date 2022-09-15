Kanye West and Chris Rock posed together in a new pictures of them rocking yeezy sunglasses and it seems that they weren't the only ones. Chantel Jefferies also posted pictures of herself with the sunglasses and so did Kim Kardashian along with her baby North. The hype for these glasses is real! Chris Rock Turns Down Offer to Host Oscars 2023 after Will Smith Slap Incident

Via Kanye West's Instagram Story

View Tweet Here:

Kanye West and Chris Rock in new photos together. pic.twitter.com/jKMdJFJpyP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2022

