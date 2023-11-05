Kareena Kapoor Khan created a social media stir with her Barbie-inspired look. She captured the essence of a "Desert rose" in a series of Instagram photos that quickly went viral. Dressed in a captivating bright pink Valentino top with scarf tie detailing and a matching bodycon maxi skirt, Kareena's elegant appearance left fans in awe of her stunning beauty. Kareena Kapoor Khan Has a Wardrobe Full of Co-ord Sets, Check Out Pics!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

