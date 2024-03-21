Kareena Kapoor Khan is a total fashion icon! Her latest stunning all-black outfit for the Crew movie promotions is all things fabulous. Kareena's chic black halterneck crop top is accented with a stylish buckled belt and paired flawlessly with a sleek full-length skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. Adding a touch of glam, she accessorises with gorgeous gold bracelets, earrings, and rings. Her makeup with a dewy radiant base, complemented with a nude lipstick and a subtle smokey eye, is just perfection. Plus, those side-swept waves in her hair? Pure elegance! Kareena truly knows how to slay every look effortlessly! Kareena Kapoor Khan Sets Fashion Goals in an All-Black Bodycon Dress for the Promotion of Her Upcoming Film, Crew (View Pics).

View Kareena Kapoor’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

