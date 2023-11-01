The festival of Karwa Chauth 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Most women wear red sarees during the festival of Karwa Chauth. The day is auspicious as women pray for the well-being and long life of their husbands. It is usually observed on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu month of Kartik. From Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Shetty, here are some of the celebrities inspired Karwa Chauth looks that you can take notes from. These elegant yet fashionable looks will surely make your Karwa Chauth 2023 style stand out. Beautiful Presents To Give to Your Wife and Make Her Feel Special on This Fasting Day.

Katrina Kaif in Stunning Red Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Shilpa Shetty in Red Chiffon Saree

#ShilpaShetty looks graceful in a red ❤️ saree as she poses for the cameras 📸 in Mumbai 📍 A timeless beauty. ⌛🌺 pic.twitter.com/R4nx4SJmk3 — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) October 26, 2023

Tara Sutaria in Red and Golden Saree

Painting the town in red!#TaraSutaria looks gorgeous in a saree. ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/VYNcd44aaX — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 24, 2023..

Dia Mirza in Floral Red Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Sophie Choudry in Shimmery Red Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

Alia Bhatt in Beautiful Red Saree

The Famous RED SAREE❤️‍🔥 ICONIC 11YRS OF ALIA BHATT pic.twitter.com/NX8do14uQ5 — 𝕂 (@theKforAlia) October 18, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia in Stylish Red Attire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

