Kim Kardashian never fails to impress her fans with her sultry pics. The Kardashians star is an avid social media user and she often shares bits and pieces of her personal and professional life on social media. Recently, the American reality TV star took to her official social media handle and posted two stunning pics in a skimpy black and white bikini. Kim had on nude makeup as the focus was on her tiny waistline and impressive abs. She captioned it, "Risk and you shall receive." Kim Kardashian Sets Hearts Ablaze As She Flaunts Her Toned Physique In Seductive Pink Bikini!.

Check Out Kim Kardashian's Sexy Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)