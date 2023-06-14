In a scintillating fashion display, Kim Kardashian has set the internet ablaze as she exuded confidence by the poolside, flaunting her impeccably toned physique in a seductive pink bikini. To complement her captivating ensemble, Kim opted for a minimalistic makeup look, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Subtle hints of bronzed tones and a soft, dewy glow enhanced her features. Her luscious locks cascade freely, framing her face and adding an element of carefree elegance to her poolside chic day. Kylie Jenner Sets the Summer Fashion Scene Ablaze in Stunning White Floral Dress (View Pics).

Check Out The Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)