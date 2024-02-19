Margot Robbie brought a touch of Barbie-inspired glamour to the BAFTA 2024 Film Awards in a bespoke creation by Giorgio Armani Privé. Her luxurious velvet off-shoulder pink and black gown with sequins, exuded sophistication. Paired with full-sleeved black gloves, the ensemble elevated her red-carpet presence to new heights. Adding to the ensemble's allure, Margot accessorised with a pair of dazzling diamond earrings. She opted for a minimalist approach with her makeup, with just a hint of red blush on her cheeks and a nude pink lipstick and eyeshadow, enhancing her natural beauty. Completing the look with a neat updo, her gorgeous tresses exuded elegance, cementing her status as a style icon. Margot Robbie's Fashion Game Is on Point in a Flamingo Pink Miniskirt and Jacket! (View Pic).

View Margot Robbie’s Video from the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Here:

View Margot Robbie’s Pics from the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Here:

margot robbie attends the BAFTA film awards 2024 pic.twitter.com/NR0954G1ze — ໊ (@addictionmargot) February 18, 2024

Margot Robbie at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)