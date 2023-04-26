According to latest buzz, Priyanka Chopra is attending MET Gala 2023. Yus reportedly, the desi girl of Bollywood is all set to make a stylish splash at the most awaited extravagant fashion event. Variety’s editor Marc Malkin tweeted that PeeCee told him that she will be at the MET this year. However, an official confirmation over this news is awaited. The theme for the event this time is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. So, are you'll excited? Alia Bhatt to Make Her MET Gala Debut This Year; Actress to Wear Prabal Gurung's Creation for the Fashion Event – Reports.

Priyanka Chopra to Attend MET Gala 2023:

Confirmed! @priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look “will be on theme” because she loves a theme but it will also have a “special element.”#JustforVariety pic.twitter.com/jTd8ON0AGm — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) April 26, 2023

