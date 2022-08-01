Mouni Roy sets the ultimate inspiration for every look, no matter what! She stuns in glamorous gowns, ethnic sarees and even casual outfits that depict the she can ace each look with her charismatic persona and style. Recently, the Brahmastra actress shared pics in orange mini dress that looked very easy, breezy and peppy on her. Her radiant dress from the racks of Label Aditi Hundi set perfect fashion goals for a lunch date. Meanwhile, Mouni could be seen twinning with Lauren Gottlieb in her recent pics and was in complete surprise of the impromptu colour match-up with her friend. Mouni Roy Is a Style Inspo in Black and White Outfit; View Pics of Brahmastra Actress Who Looks Hot-Chic in Oversized Shirt and Blazer!

View Pics of Mouni Roy in Breezy Orange Outfit with Lauren Gottlieb:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)