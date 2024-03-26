Mouni Roy stole the spotlight in her recent outing, flaunting a stunning all-black fit and flare dress with irresistible confidence and flair. The dress boasted a chic sweetheart neckline and delicate straps, accentuating her figure with finesse. Pairing the ensemble with sleek black heels featuring gold detailing, Mouni added a touch of glam to her look. Adorned with cute rings and a charming white bow in her hair, she infused her outfit with playful elegance. Her makeup was nothing short of perfection, with a radiant, dewy base and subtle hints of nude browns to enhance her eyes, lips, and cheeks. Completing her ensemble, Mouni styled her hair into a neat updo, exuding elegance and sophistication. Mouni Roy Dazzles in Stylish All-Black Outfit at Zee Cine Awards Press Conference (View Pics).

View Mouni Roy’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

