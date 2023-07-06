Mouni Roy has shared gorgeous photos of her on social media. The Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a beautiful sleeveless blue dress with a thigh-high slit. The Bollywood actor styled her middle parted hair with loose curls at the bottom. The look styled by Rishika Devnani serves major fashion goals. Mouni Roy looks absolutely fabulous in her latest pictures. "Far from the madding crowd..! [sic]," the Bollywood actor captioned the stylish Instagram post. Mouni Roy Turn Heads in Embellished Green Saree, Brahmastra Actress Shares Ethnic Look (See Pics).

Here's Mouni Roy's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)