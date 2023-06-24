Television actress Nia Sharma has left her fans mesmerised with her recent vacation photos from Venice. Sharing a photo dump on her social media, Nia looked absolutely stunning in a pink co-ord set, exuding elegance and charm. The actress kept her look chic and stylish, accessorizing with statement sunglasses and minimal jewelry. Nia's radiant smile and picturesque backdrop added to the overall appeal of the pictures, capturing the essence of her memorable vacation. 7 Times Nia Sharma Served Some Hot Looks in Simple Jeans! Check Out The Pictures Here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

