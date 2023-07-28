These days Nikki Tamboli seems to be on a fashion mission, as she has been serving one fabulous look after another. Keeping her momentum on, the Bigg Boss star today dropped a series of bold pics from her latest photoshoot on Instagram and they are LIT AF. Nikki's look comprises of black halter-neck bralette which she paired with pleated skirt. Not to miss, how her outfit flashed her underboob and midriff. Lastly, she completed her getup with wet hair and minimal glam makeup. Hot! Nikki Tamboli Raises Heat In Neon Green and White Bikini, Bigg Boss Fame Flaunts Her Sensuous Figure In Latest Post (Watch Video).

Meet Bombshell Nikki Tamboli:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

