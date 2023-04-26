Poonam Pandey went ultra-bold at Indian Telly Awards' red carpet and we are not at all kidding. For the event, the Lock Upp star made heads turn and jaws drop in an all-white blazer and pants combo, which flashed her cleavage. Pandey went braless for the night with her powersuit which she accentuated with glittery accessories. Not to miss, her gelled up hairdo and red lips. HOT is the word! Indian Telly Awards 2023 Winners: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna Bag Best Onscreen Couple, Shaheer Sheikh Wins TV Personality of the Year Award; See Full List.

Poonam Pandey at Indian Telly Awards:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Poonam Pandey Goes Braless:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

