Pictures of Ambani Bahu, Radhika Merchant, attending her best friend’s wedding are out. Radhika Merchant has consistently been in the spotlight for her stunning beauty and impeccable style choice. Her latest appearances at her best friend’s wedding are no different. Radhika has been spotted in traditional looks for the various wedding events. In one instance, she captivates in a pastel blue and pink lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery and sequin work. For another event, she rewore a baby pink lehenga embellished with gold embroidery, paired with a matching dupatta, from Isha Ambani’s nuptial ceremony in 2018. In both looks, her accessories, makeup, and hair game are on point, perfectly complementing her outfits, enhancing her pretty features, and completing each look with finesse. Radhika Merchant Stuns in Gorgeous White Backless Top and Red Skirt for Her Birthday Celebration; Orry Drops Pics From Star-Studded Party.

Radhika Merchant Mesmerises in Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mausam Gandhi | Bridal Makeup Artist | Makeup Academy (@makeupbymausam)

Radhika Merchant Captivates in Traditional Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

