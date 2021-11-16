Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally got married in an intimate ceremony on Monday (November 15). Pictures of the couple from the D-day were all over the internet wherein the two looked like a match made in heaven. Now, pics from the couple's reception have gone viral on the internet that sees the two dressed to the 't'. While the lady opted for a saree with a statement piece, the man wore a suit. The duo could be seen posing with the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal.

Check Out Their Reception Pic:

चंडीगढ़ में बॉलीवुड के प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा के विवाह समारोह में शामिल होकर वर-वधू को आशीर्वाद और सफल वैवाहिक जीवन की शुभकामनाएं दीं। pic.twitter.com/eNLf8xy8GR — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 15, 2021

