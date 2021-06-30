Rakul Preet Singh is one of the beautiful and talented actresses in the film industry. She is not only known for her brilliant acting skills but also for her stunning fashion choices. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous throwback picture of her in a bright yellow bikini. She is looking extremely hot in the same. While sharing the picture, Rakul wrote, "Holidaying in my head." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)