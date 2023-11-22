Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna dazzled fans with their vibrant attire during a promotional event for Animal on the Indian Idol sets. Kapoor looked dapper in a striking blue suit, exuding charm and style. Mandanna, on the other hand, radiated elegance in a stunning pink saree, captivating attention with her grace. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal will hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. Animal Pre-Teaser Copied? Reddit Finds Promo of Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Similar to Climax Fight of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nayakan! (Watch Video).

See Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Photos Here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

