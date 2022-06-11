Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill treated fans with a series of stylish pics on Instagram. In the clicks, the super popular singer-actress can be seen in a beige coloured jumpsuit posing for the lenses. Not to miss, her statement choker piece, smokey eyes and the ah-mazing hairdo. We are loving it! Shehnaaz Gill Latest Airport Look Gives ‘Too Cool for School’ Vibes in Brown Top, Beige Flared Pants and Dark Sunglasses! (View Pics).

Shehnaaz Gill in Jumpsuit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

