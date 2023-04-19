Shehnaaz Gill is serving one glam look after another for her Bollywood debut film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's promotions and we are loving every bit of it. Talking on the same lines, the singer-actress' latest OOTD in black is insanely gorg, as she opted for a thigh-high slit dress which accentuated her lean frame. Not to miss, her golden accessories and open hairdo. Stunning is the word! Shehnaaz Gill Looks Absolutely Gorgeous in Black Bodycon Dress With High Ponytail (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz Gill for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Promotions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

