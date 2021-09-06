Katrina Kaif is known for her casual, chic and most importantly, relatable fashion aesthetic. Her outfits are not straight from runways or OTT. They are something we mortals can look up to and actually pull it off. Her latest OOTD is another addition to this list. A super pretty, super chic off-shoulder dress. It is a floral outfit in lilac colour and has flowers printed in shades of yellow like lemon, banana, bumblebee, Dijon and so on. Get ready to fall in love with Kat and her outfit ONCE AGAIN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

